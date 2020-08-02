Images show unreleased first-gen iPod touch prototype with glossy black design

Images have surfaced on Twitter this weekend offering a look at an unreleased first-generation iPod touch prototype. In these images, the iPod touch features a glossy black coating on the back, which the leaker says is the “same coating as the 2013 Mac Pro.”

Apple released the first-generation iPod touch in September of 2007, and it was updated yearly until September of 2010, after which updates became a bit more sporadic. The first-generation iPod touch that Apple ultimately released looks quite a bit different than this prototype.

The leaked iPod touch prototype images this weekend, which come via the Twitter account DongleBook Pro, show that Apple considered a glossy black finish for the back of the device. At the time, this glossy black finish would have been a new design language for Apple, but since then, we’ve seen it surface in several different products. For instance, the iPhone 3G ended up featuring a glossy black design, as did the 2013 Mac Pro and the jet black iPhone 7.

Apple ultimately opted for a mirrored finish on the back of the first-generation iPod touch, which was similar to other iPod models at the time. The current-model iPod touch, which was updated in May of 2019, features a matte finish on the back — a design that first came to the iPod touch in 2015. It’s certainly more durable than the mirrored finish of the early iPod days.

