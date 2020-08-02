IBM report: in 2020, the average data breach costs companies $3.86M to remedy, up 1.5% YoY; "mega,quot; breaches involving 50M+ consumer records can cost up to $392M (Charlie Osborne/ZDNet)

Isaac Novak
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:

