IBM report: in 2020, the average data breach costs companies $3.86M to remedy, up 1.5% YoY; "mega,quot; breaches involving 50M+ consumer records can cost up to $392M (Charlie Osborne/ZDNet)

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
IBM report: in 2020, the average data breach costs companies $3.86M to remedy, up 1.5% YoY; “mega,rdquo; breaches involving 50M+ consumer records can cost up to $392M — When consumer PII is involved, the cost increases. — The average cost of a “mega,rdquo; data breach has risen astronomically …
