How to start the same morning habits of successful high performers

Article content continued

The Relax Melodies Sleep & Relaxation App combines soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, body-mind exercises, and more to improve your sleep quality. A one-year subscription is on sale now for $29.99 USD — marked down from $60.

Business Insider calls it “the most positively reviewed app in the history of the Apple App Store,” and The Guardian says, “It’s like a GPS directing you how to fall asleep.”

Exercising to boost energy

Coffee is not the only thing that boosts energy in the morning and working out could even be more effective when it comes to waking up. While cortisol is often called the stress hormone, it is also the same hormone that keeps you awake and alert and its peak production is in the morning.

Exercising in the morning will put anyone in a better frame of mind later in the day for business or any other mentally-challenging task. Many higher-ups know to take advantage of this morning window, like Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, who wakes up at 5 a.m. to exercise every morning.

The BetterMe Home Workout & Diet App is designed to be personalized to anyone’s lifestyle and acts as a personal trainer from your phone. For $39.99 USD, the app includes personalized exercises, meal plans, water and step counter, and yoga or walking workouts that will help the morning workouts play out with ease. BetterMe is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on 87,900 ratings.

A better mind space

Instead of grabbing the phone and scrolling through emails or Instagram, mornings are better suited for getting your mind ready for what lies ahead. Meditation can help increase your attention span and focus better on tasks and has many other benefits. Starting the day off with meditation like Huffington Post Co-Founder Ariana Huffington can reduce stress and anxiety that will only otherwise take your day downhill.