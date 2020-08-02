Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Google shares August 3 reveal date for Pixel 4a

Government releases first report tracking 25 percent wireless plan reduction commitment

Shaw Mobile arrives in B.C., Alberta with $0 talk and text, $45 25GB plans

Average cost of data breaches on the rise in Canada: IBM

Facebook Canada partners with Ontario university to combat online hate

Polestar to open three sales centres in Canada

DoorDash now delivers Tim Hortons, offers 60,000 free Timbits

Mandated MVNO access would ‘likely lead to delayed 5G rollout:’ PwC

Toronto-based eSight unveils new vision enhancement glasses

Waterloo-based North says Focals will stop working on July 31

