Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google shares August 3 reveal date for Pixel 4a
- Government releases first report tracking 25 percent wireless plan reduction commitment
- Shaw Mobile arrives in B.C., Alberta with $0 talk and text, $45 25GB plans
- Average cost of data breaches on the rise in Canada: IBM
- Facebook Canada partners with Ontario university to combat online hate
- Polestar to open three sales centres in Canada
- DoorDash now delivers Tim Hortons, offers 60,000 free Timbits
- Mandated MVNO access would ‘likely lead to delayed 5G rollout:’ PwC
- Toronto-based eSight unveils new vision enhancement glasses
- Waterloo-based North says Focals will stop working on July 31
The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .