Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Google shares August 3 reveal date for Pixel 4a
  • Government releases first report tracking 25 percent wireless plan reduction commitment
  • Shaw Mobile arrives in B.C., Alberta with $0 talk and text, $45 25GB plans
  • Average cost of data breaches on the rise in Canada: IBM
  • Facebook Canada partners with Ontario university to combat online hate
  • Polestar to open three sales centres in Canada
  • DoorDash now delivers Tim Hortons, offers 60,000 free Timbits
  • Mandated MVNO access would ‘likely lead to delayed 5G rollout:’ PwC
  • Toronto-based eSight unveils new vision enhancement glasses
  • Waterloo-based North says Focals will stop working on July 31

