Guyana Swears In New Leader, Resolving Struggle for Control of Oil Wealth

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana’s opposition party has won a bitterly contested general election, ending a prolonged political standoff that had crippled investment and heightened ethnic tensions in the small South American nation.

The opposition candidate Irfaan Ali was sworn in on Sunday as Guyana’s president shortly after the national electoral commission said he had beaten the incumbent, David Granger, by just over 15,000 votes. The governing party said it planned to challenge his victory, alleging fraud.

As president, Mr. Ali will manage billions of dollars in new oil revenues, which have transformed Guyana, an impoverished former British colony, into the world’s fastest-growing economy this year.

Mr. Ali’s assumption of office follows five months of political wrangling between Guyana’s two major political parties over the outcome of the March 2 vote, which exposed deep tensions between Black citizens and those of Indian descent. The power struggle has been amplified by the newfound wealth pouring in from offshore oil fields where production began in January.