Gold Opens Week At Record High By .com

By Bryan Wong

Gold prices were up on Monday morning in Asia, reaching a record highs and continuing its march towards the $2,000 mark.

climbed by 0.20% to $1,977.80 by 10:23 PM ET (3:23 AM GMT).

Gold has been powered by persistently low interest rates, a dollar at two-year lows and uncertainties of whether the U.S. Congress will be able to pass a new COVID stimulus bill.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee announced last week that interest rates will be held steady near zero for the foreseeable future as the country is still a long way from recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates are supportive of gold, which pays no interest or dividends, by making it more attractive to investors.

The was up on Monday morning, but remains weak and the weakness is favorable for gold.

The lack of progress in the U.S. towards a new COVID bill is also worrying investors, lowering their risk appetite and driving them towards the safe-haven yellow metal. According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, talks on Saturday were productive, but “we’re not close yet”.

Experts have pointed to the stimulus bill as a big factor to whether gold will continue its march towards the $2,000 mark.

“For gold, it will depend on how much stimulus is passed. If they start to wind down the stimulus, then there is a real possibility that gold softens a bit. If they ramp it up and continue to print up money, then gold should move higher,” RJO Futures senior commodities broker Daniel Pavilonis told Kitco.

The gold contract rolled over on August 2 to the October contract.