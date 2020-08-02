Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Shared A Cute PDA Picture

Bradley Lamb
A rare pic of the pair smoochin’.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The two have been spending time together at the Hadid’s farm throughout the pandemic, and Gigi just shared a photo of the couple kissing with the caption “baby daddy.”

After speculation surrounding Gigi’s 25th birthday, she confirmed that she was pregnant in May — and is now around seven months along.

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more,” Gigi said during a livestream in July, “but I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

Plus, the pair are usually pretty private — Gigi only confirmed that the couple were back together on Valentine’s Day, after months of speculation.

There we have it: Best of luck to the happy couple!

