Giants Toby Greene suffers hamstring injury in win over Gold Coast Suns

The GWS Giants will be sweating on the scans of forward Toby Greene who suffered a hamstring injury during their win over the Gold Coast Suns.

The Giants on Sunday afternoon were too good for the Suns as they jumped back into the top eight with a 61-35 win at Metricon Stadium.

However, they will be hoping for positive news on Greene who went down early in the first quarter.

Greene went down during a contest at half-forward and after heading to the changerooms for a further assessment, was ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Toby Greene (Getty)

AFL legend Dermott Brereton was hopeful for the 26-year-old and said on Fox Footy’s commentary that it didn’t look like Greene suffered any type of “tear.”

“It’s amazing just how hard he works,” Brereton said.

“He has bolted from the other side of the centre of the ground to get there and that’s when he goes ‘oops, that has tightened’. Jogs off.

“It doesn’t appear like a tear, if you get a tear it is like you’ve been shot in the back of a hammy.”

Greene after the match remained in good spirits and was hopeful the injury was only “minor.”

“I just felt it there sprinting, it was a little pinch,” Greene said after the match.

“Hopefully it’s minor, we will wait and see.”

The Giants will face the Bombers next Friday night while the Suns clash with St Kilda on Thursday.