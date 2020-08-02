Giants Jo Harten’s blunt response to Super Netball’s Super Shot rule

Giants captain Jo Harten had a blunt response when asked about Suncorp Super Netball’s new Super Shot rule on Sunday.

Round 1 of the Super Netball season officially kicked-off on Saturday as fans got their first look at rule changes.

The league had announced earlier the introduction of a two-goal Super Shot in the final stages of each quarter.

The two-goal rule applies for all attempts taken from more than three metres away from the net during the final five minutes of each quarter.

Round 1 Q4: Giants v Swifts

Harten, whose Giants lost to the Swifts in a nailbiter 63-61, sent a statement to the rest of the league with her long-range shooting abilities.

The English international shot 9/13 (69%) from Super Shot attempts as her side fell just short of a win over the defending champions.

The 31-year-old goal attack’s long-range shooting was so impressive that Australian netball legend Liz Ellis said it could prove the difference for the Giants’ championship hopes.

“I did hear through the grapevine that Jo Harten wasn’t entirely happy with the new rule,” Ellis said on Nine’s commentary.

Jo Harten (Getty)

“I shook my head because I thought it’s made for her.

“They could win a championship curtesy of her doing what she does in every single game which is taking those long balls. She doesn’t have to change her game up at all.”

Ellis’ comments came midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s match.

At the end of the first half with her side leading at the time, Harten was asked what she thought about the rule changes.

Despite taking full advantage of the Super Shot, the Giants skipper left viewers at home with a blunt response.

“Yes and no,” Harten said when asked if she was liking the new rule.

“I don’t like the rule change personally, but we play what it is.”

Swifts score two-straight super goals