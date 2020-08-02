Gerard Depardieu Facing New Investigation Over 2018 Rape Allegations

WENN

Prosecutors are seeking to reopen investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the ‘Green Card’ actor after previously dropping the case due to a lack of evidence.

Prosecutors in France are seeking to reopen their investigation into rape allegations made against actor Gerard Depardieu.

The “Green Card” star first became the subject of a police inquiry in August 2018 after an actress and author, whose name was not released, claimed Depardieu had sexually assaulted her twice in one of his homes in Paris when she was 22.

At the time, the 71 year old’s lawyer, Herve Temime, slammed the accusations as “groundless” and last summer (19), authorities decided to drop the case due to a lack of evidence.

However, Depardieu is now back in the news after his alleged victim filed a formal request as an “injured party,” requesting prosecutors take another look at the case as allowed under French law.

On Saturday (01Aug20), prosecutors confirmed they are asking for permission from a magistrate to reinvestigate the rape claims.

Depardieu’s representative has yet to comment on the developments.