Genoa 3 – 0 Verona

Genoa, Italy’s oldest professional club, guaranteed Serie A survival on the final day of the season for the second year running on Sunday by beating Hellas Verona 3-0 while Lecce became the last team to be relegated.

Lecce, promoted last season, lost 4-3 at home to Parma and were relegated for the ninth time since their Serie A debut in 1985/86.

Genoa finished 17th with 39 points, four ahead of Lecce who join SPAL and Brescia in Serie B next season.

Antonio Sanabria scored twice in the first half hour for Genoa and Cristian Romero, sent off in the second half, added the third before half-time. Genoa’s Francesco Cassata and Verona’s Sofyan Amrabat were sent off in the last minute.

Lecce show their dejection after relegation from Serie A was confirmed



Fabio Lucioni put through his own goal before Gianluca Caprari added a second for Parma but Antonin Barak and Biagio Meccariello pulled Lecce level at half-time.

Andreas Cornelius and Roberto Inglese restored Parma’s two-goal lead and Gianluca Lapadula pulled one back.

Elsewhere, Udinese beat eighth-place Sassuolo 1-0, Fiorentina defeated last-placed Spal 3-1 to finish 10th, and Bologna drew 1-1 with Torino.