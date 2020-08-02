Gauteng govt tight-lipped on latest PPE tender corruption claims

Several high ranking officials and politicians have been accused of wrongdoing relating to tenders for personal protective equipment.(Getty)

The DA wants a snap parliamentary debate on the recent Covid-19 tender corruption involving ANC politicians.

The Sunday Independent reports R80 million was allegedly directed through Ledla as a front company for the now controversial Royal Bhaca Projects.

The company is owned by King Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The DA is calling for a parliamentary debate in which President Cyril Ramaphosa must answer for the widespread Covid-19 tender corruption involving high-ranking ANC officials.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said South Africans have learned of corruption scandals involving those linked to the governing party.

“This matter is of urgent public importance as the South African economy is being decimated under South Africa’s hard lockdown, shedding jobs and opportunity at an unprecedented rate. The issuing of government tenders must be used to bolster and support the thousands of small businesses which form the backbone of our economy through a process which is fair and transparent,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government remains tight-lipped on the latest personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption claims involving the controversial Royal Bhaca Projects (RBP).

The Sunday Independent reports money was allegedly directed through Ledla, as a front company for RBP, which is owned by Chief Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Ledla Structural Development was paid at least R80 million for PPE, even though it does not appear on the original list of 75 successful bidders for R2.2-billion worth of PPE contracts in Gauteng, the newspaper reported.

It is not clear whether the R80 million payment was the balance or a portion of the R125 million previously awarded to RBP.

Diko was unavailable for comment when contacted by .

The Sunday Independent quoted Chief Madzikane as saying: “I believe that the Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating matters relating to Covid-19 procurement. Please may we respect that process and trust it to get to uncover the truth around this matter.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, refused to comment on the matter.

Khusela Diko has taken a leave of absence from all her roles in government, pending investigations into allegations involving her and her husband and tender regulations in the Gauteng Department of Health.

‘She knows her boundaries’

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku was placed on leave pending an investigation into tender corruption at the department. His wife, City of Johannesburg Shared Services MMC Loyiso Masuku was also asked by the ANC to step aside.

Earlier this week, reported that Chief Madzikane and Loyiso Masuku were co-directors of a company Cytozone, which was established in 2012.

Masuku, who was admitted as a director along with Chief Madzikane last year, said the company “never traded not did it conduct any business with any instution”.

In Limpopo, health authorities are expected to publish the details of their PPE tenders this week.

Provincial health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said, so far, R420 million had been spent on PPE.

Shikwambana also denied reports suggesting Health MEC Phopi Ramathuba’s involvement in tender processes.

“MEC Ramathuba is the political head of the Limpopo Department of Health and she has no role in the supply chain management process and she knows her boundries and limitations very well. She does not have any administrative role to play within the procurement processes.

“The department is committed to clean tender administration and even here it has followed all supply management prescripts in the awarding of PPE contracts. To this end, the department has submitted the list of appointed contractors to treasury and auditor general as required by the instruction notes,” he said.