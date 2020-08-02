Friendship Day Special: Madhuri Dixit urges everyone to “adopt” a new BFF

















Our friends are the family we make on our own. They are our strongest pillars and our happiest and best moments are shared with them. Today, being Friendship Day, we celebrate that bond which makes our lives richer. And we are sure you must have heard the phrase – A dog is a man’s best friend. And we decided to put focus on exactly that this year.

Since the longest time and more so now recently, humans have understood the importance and value of having a pet. They are the ray of sunshine on a dull day, a lifetime supply of unconditional love and our constant companions. If you are sad, they will cheer you up, if you are lonely, they will be by your side. And guess what, if you don’t have a pet with you, it’s just around the corner… maybe right across your street.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have adopted dogs and cats. One of them is superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene. The diva has her bundle of joy called Carmello, and he’s one good looking guy. Madhuri got to know about him through PETA and after having one look at him, she knew it was hers. Life has changed at the Dixit-Nene household since the arrival of Carmello. From being her dance partner to her kids’ play mate, the doggo is the life of the house.

We caught up with the superstar actress to talk about Carmello, and got all mushy hearing his stories. Like Madhuri, you can also get a big dose of happiness in your life. Make this Friendship Day a Petship Day and adopt your new BFF.