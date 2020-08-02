Frank Ocean’s Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Passes Away

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to Frank Ocean and his family during this difficult time.

It is being reported that his younger brother Ryan Beaux is one of two victims that have unfortunately passed away in a fatal car crash Sunday morning.

According to ABC News, the crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle. The news outlet states, “The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median. The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames.”

Unfortunately, both passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officials say the identifies of the occupants are still pending notification of next of kin, but friends of Ryan have already started leaving their condolences under his last Instagram post. Condolences from fans have also started to flood Twitter as people shared throwback photos of Ryan and Frank.

Back in 2016, Frank featured Ryan on the outro of his song “Futura Free,” which appeared on Frank’s last studio album “Blonde.”

Frank Ocean, nor any other family members have yet to speak out.

We are keeping Ryan Breaux’s loved ones lifted in prayer during this time.

Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux has died in a car crash this Sunday morning, @ABC7 confirms. We ask our followers to join us in keeping Frank Ocean and his family in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O32PMy3BWP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2020

Rest in Paradise Ryan Breaux. We send our love and condolences to Frank to Katonya at this time💙 pic.twitter.com/6YVFttG7UF — Frank (@franktwts) August 2, 2020

“the kid on my back, that’s my brother ryan. he thinks he’s prince harry. the lady behind us is our mom. she’s beautiful, like nefertiti. my brother thinks i can fly”

– Christopher Breaux R.I.P Ryan Breaux 💫💔 pic.twitter.com/JG2pwZ8mzM — sam (CEO of 😔) (@samvvel94) August 2, 2020

Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux. — Kai Sángo (@SangoBeats) August 2, 2020

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!