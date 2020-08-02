Frank Ocean’s Brother Pronounced Dead at the Scene After Fiery Car Crash

WENN/Instagram

According to reports, the car that Ryan Breaux and another person rode appeared to leave the roadway in Thousand Oaks and collide with a tree in the center median.

Frank Ocean and his family are apparently in mourning. It’s been reported that his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, passed away following a fiery car crash in the Southern California town of Thousand Oaks on early Sunday morning, July 2.

Ryan reportedly was one of the two people killed in the crash. According to reports, the accident took place just after 1:30 A.M. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle, when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median. It’s stated that the force of the wreck was so great that the car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames when authorities came upon it.

Ryan and the other passenger, who was reportedly his friend Zeek, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations regarding the cause of their death are currently ongoing, with authorities shutting down a portion of Westlake Boulevard for the rest of Sunday. Meanwhile, neither Frank nor his family has released a statement about this heartbreaking report.

Despite that, a number of people have expressed their condolences on social media. “I feel so bad for frank and katonya. I hope they’re surrounded by friends and family rn. this s**t is so fucked man. rip ryan breaux,” one person wrote. “s**t it’s real. rip ryan breaux. my thoughts are with ms breaux and frank. that kind of loss is devastating,” another said.

Frank and Ryan have a close relationship, to the point that Frank even made a song about his brother entitled “Orion (Oh, Ryan)”. Ryan was also featured on Frank’s album “Blonde” as his interview was included at the last part of the track “Futura Free”. At the time, Ryan expressed how embarrassed he was after listening to the part since the interview was conducted when he was still 11 years old. “THIS IS WORSE THAN MY YEARBOOK PICTURE,” he said.