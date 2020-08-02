Former China Central Bank Exec Pushes for Digital Currencies By Cointelegraph

Former China Central Bank Exec Pushes for Digital Currencies
The former vice president of China’s central bank pushed for central bank digital currencies positioning it as a substitute for cash in circulation.
Wang Yongli, former vice president of Bank of China and a director of the Haixia Blockchain Research Institute, said digital currencies can certainly be a substitute for cash but it shouldn’t be confined to just that, according to the Global Times.
