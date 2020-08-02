F1 British Grand Prix live updates, results, highlights from Formula 1’s return to Silverstone

Lisa Witt
Can Lewis Hamilton be stopped?

That might be the easiest question to answer heading into Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. To this point in the F1 season, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Unsurprisingly, Hamilton once again sits in the pole position after a dazzling, dizzying qualifying run Saturday. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will start beside him on the starting grid.

Hamilton has won his last two races in dominating fashion, with victories at the Styrian and Hungarian GPs in July. Silverstone could prove more of the same. Hamilton has dominated the circuit while behind the wheel for Mercedes, taking home British GP victories in five of the last six years.

So, to revisit: Can Lewis Hamilton be stopped? The answer will likely be, “Hmm, probably not.”

MORE: Complete F1 schedule for 2020

Maybe a better question to ask would be: Who will stand on the podium beside him? There’s a much more open debate on that, because the field behind Mercedes is wide-open. Though it’s still early, this has been a disappointing season thus far for Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel and Team Ferrari, who have just 27 points and one podium for their efforts. With at least 10 more races on the docket, there’s time to make up the deficit, but the car — and the team’s drivers — must improve on those early performances.

Will Hamilton defend his homeland and take home his third consecutive victory on Sunday? Sporting News is tracking live updates, highlights and more from Round 4 of the 2020 F1 season. Follow along below.

(All times Eastern.)

Formula 1 British Grand Prix live updates, results

This section will be updated closer to lights out at 9:10 a.m.

British Grand Prix starting grid

Grid positionDriverTeamLap time
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes1’24.303
2Valtteri BottasMercedes1’24.616
3Max VerstappenRed Bull1’25.325
4Charles LeclercFerrari1’25.782
5Lando NorrisMcLaren1’25.782
6Lance strollRacing Point1’25.839
7Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1’25.965
8Daniel RicciardoRenault1’26.009
9Esteban OconRenault1’26.209
10Sebastian VettelFerrari1’26.339
11Pierre GaslyAlpha Tauri1’26.501
12Alex AlbonRed Bull1’26.545
13Nico HulkenbergRacing Point1’26.566
14Kevin MagnussenHaas1’27.158
15Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1’27.164
16Kimi RaikkonenAlfa Romeo1’27.366
17Romain GrosjeanHaas1’27.643
18Nicholas LatifiWilliams1’27.705
19Daniil KvyatAlpha Tauri1’27.744
20George RussellWilliams1’27.092

