Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell

() – U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The negotiations between ByteDance and Microsoft will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a U.S. government panel that has the right to block any agreement, the sources added.
ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
