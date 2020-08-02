Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell

© . U.S. President Trump visits American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington



() – U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The negotiations between ByteDance and Microsoft will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a U.S. government panel that has the right to block any agreement, the sources added.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.