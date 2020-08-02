Ethereum Classic Blockchain Splits Due to Reorg by a Single Miner By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Classic Blockchain Splits Due to Reorg by a Single Miner



On August 1, several figures associated with (ETC) took to Twitter to inform the community of issues with the ETC blockchain. Among the first was Foundation member Hudson (NYSE:) Jameson who stated that: “Exchanges need to pause deposits and withdrawals.”

The official Twitter page of ETC and James Wo, founder of Ethereum Classic Labs, both confirmed the issue. A Diagnosis report was soon released to explain that the offending miner was identified. The report added that miners should “Continue mining the chain as-is,” adding that any transactions issued during the previous 12-hour period were possibly not mined in the same order they were supposed to be, but they will be re-submitted back into the mempool.

