EOS Tumbles 20% In Rout By .com

.com – was trading at $2.6670 by 00:43 (04:43 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 20.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.1963B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.6670 to $3.4871 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 24.98%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8367B or 2.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.6618 to $3.4871 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 88.39% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,795.4 on the .com Index, down 5.50% on the day.

was trading at $345.83 on the .com Index, a loss of 2.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $215.9164B or 59.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $42.3477B or 11.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

