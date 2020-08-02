EOS Falls 16% In Selloff By .com

EOS Falls 16% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $2.7579 by 00:42 (04:42 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 16.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 2.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.1963B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.7579 to $3.4871 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 24.98%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8367B or 2.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.6618 to $3.4871 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 88.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,974.9 on the .com Index, down 3.77% on the day.

was trading at $336.42 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $220.0172B or 60.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $45.7861B or 12.69% of the total cryptocurrency market value.