Eben Etzebeth cleared of Langebaan racism, assault by SA Rugby – report

SA Rugby’s internal investigation into a case of racism and assault against Eben Etzebeth has found the Springbok lock not guilty.

It pertains to an incident in August last year in Langebaan on the West Coast.

Etzebeth is still under investigation from the Human Rights Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Springbok lock, Eben Etzebeth has been cleared of racism and assault in an internal SA Rugby investigation.

According to Rapport, the investigation found Etzebeth not guilty of both counts which related to an incident in Langebaan in 2019.

At the , Etzebeth denied the accusations on social media saying: “It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that. I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love.”

The internal investigation was presided over by Judge Johann van der Westhuizen and was concluded some ago with SA Rugby opting to keep the decision private for various legal reasons.

According to Rapport, Van der Westhuizen came to the following findings in the case:

There was reason to continue with charges against Etzebeth.

That SA Rugby should meet with Etzebeth to discuss the charges against him and how they could reflect on him.

That SA Rugby should meet with all Springbok players to discuss the actions of those they associate with can damage their own image.

Etzebeth will still need to face a case from the Human Rights Commission while the National Prosecuting Authority are also looking into the incident.

– Compiled by staff