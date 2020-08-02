Eagles head coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19 By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: Doug Pederson speaks to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night in St. Paul

() – Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League (NFL) team announced on Sunday.

The Eagles said that Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic and self isolating in line with the league’s protocols.

“We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19,” the Eagles said in a statement on Twitter.

“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.

Pederson becomes the second NFL coach to have tested positive after New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had contracted the virus in March.

NFL training camps opened across the country last week, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

