Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Arrested For Allegedly Spitting In Chicago State Trooper’s Coffee

#Roommates, a Chicago Dunkin’ Donuts employee has just caught multiple charges due to tampering with a local police officer’s order. The employee at the popular breakfast chain was recently arrested for allegedly spitting in the coffee of a Chicago state trooper.

According to @TODAYshow, a Chicago Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested this weekend following an allegation from a local state trooper that the worker allegedly spit into his coffee on July 30th. Reportedly, the incident happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts near the Chicago Midway International Airport. In a statement from the Illinois State Police, the state trooper ordered a large black coffee and upon looking inside it, discovered something was wrong.

“Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down. The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it,” the police reported stated. Dunkin’ Donuts worker Vincent J. Sessler was then arrested following an investigation and remains in police custody at the Chicago Police Department.

Sessler’s formal charges include, suspicion of battery on a officer, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct, the state department said. It is currently unclear if Sessler has acquired an attorney at this time.

However, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said local officers and employees are currently prohibited from patronizing that Dunkin’ Donuts location “for their safety,” as multiple reports of fast foods workers tampering with the food of police officers across the country continues to build.

Kelly went on to express his disgust at the incident, saying “This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this.”

