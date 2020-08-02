Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Adopt New Puppy

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer and her boyfriend have a new puppy and the couple proudly introduce the adorable pooch to their online devotees on Instagram.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have adopted a new puppy together.
The 24-year-old “Physical” hitmaker took to her Instagram on Friday (31Jul20) to reveal that she and the 21-year-old model were parents to a pooch named Dexter.
“Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT,” Dua wrote alongside a number of snaps of the dog.
Anwar also shared a few photos of Dexter on Instagram, along with the caption, “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be !!!!!!! BIIG DEX.”
Dua and Anwar have been dating since June last year (19), with their relationship only strengthened during the Covid-19 lockdown, which they spent together at her London flat.
The pair returned to the U.S. last month.