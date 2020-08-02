Demi Lovato Shines a Light on ‘Outrageous Discrimination and Danger’ Faced by Trans People of Color

The ‘Skyscraper’ hitmaker delivers a powerful speech at the GLAAD Media Awards, raising awareness of the discrimination faced by black transgender people.

Demi Lovato gave an impassioned speech on LGBTQ+ rights at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday (30Jul20).

The hitmaker joined the virtual awards ceremony to introduce singer and trans rights activist Shea Diamond and her performance of “I Am America”, and she used her platform to rally fans to support “the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people of colour who face outrageous discrimination and danger.”

“It’s never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the “Confident” singer shared. “To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know you matter.”

The star went on to explain that, amid the coronavirus crisis, civil unrest and growing political divide, “things are crazy hard right now” and many “may not have (their) support system” around to help them.

“But don’t let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be,” “Skyscraper” star Demi declared. “Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you.”

<br />

The awards show also saw proud parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union honour their 13-year-old daughter Zaya, who is transgender, and stars including Lil Nas X and the cast of FX series “Pose” take home prizes.