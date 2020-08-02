‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38 After Massive Heart Attack

The Discovery Channel reality TV star never regained consciousness since being admitted to the hospital last Saturday and was taken off life support two days later.

Mahlon Reyes of “Deadliest Catch” fame has passed away. The reality TV star, who worked as a deckhand on one of the crab fishing boats featured on the show, died after suffering a massive heart attack. He was only 38 years old.

A rep for Discovery Channel confirms the sad news, adding that their “thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” A rep for the Flathead County Sheriff’s office also tells ET that Mahlon died on Monday, July 27 at 12:10 A.M. at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Montana.

The Sherrif’s rep says the cause and manner of death are still under investigation, pending the results of autopsy to be performed at the Montana State Crime Laboratory. The Whitefish Police Department is also investigating his death since that is where the original medical call was received.

According to his wife Heather Sullivan, Mahlon suffered a heart attack last Saturday morning, July 25. He survived it and was transported to a hospital, but never regained consciousness. On Sunday, the family decided to take him off life support.

“When paramedics reached him he was not breathing and had no pulse. The doctors, nurses and team at North Valley Hospital worked so hard to get him back and after 45 minutes they were able to get his pulse back,” Heather wrote on a Facebook page. She added that “there was too much time without oxygen, causing irreversible brain damage.”

“Mahlon’s body was tired and had put up an amazing fight,” she went on sharing. “He was the strongest guy we knew.” He died on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. His wife tells TMZ that his body was cremated and his “Deadliest Catch” crew is going to spread some of his ashes in the Bering Sea.

The heart attack came as a shock to Mahlon’s family as he was unknown to have had existing health condition. He was working to recover from a recently torn Achilles, suffered while crabbing on the boat. He planned to return to Alaska for another crab season.

He is survived by his wife and four children. A celebration for his life is planned by his family for August 31, which would have been his 39th birthday.

Following the sad news, Mahlon’s co-star Nick McGlashan tweeted, “Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP.” In another post, he shared a photo of the two, adding, “This place misses you. RIP Mahlon.”