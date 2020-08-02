Cryptojacking Attacks Are Seriously Underestimated, Says BlackBerry VP By Cointelegraph

Cryptojacking Attacks Are Seriously Underestimated, Says BlackBerry VP



Cryptojacking attacks are both an internal and external threat, as the hacking groups are getting more organized in attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in the networks. However, there are also cases where some admins use valid entitlements to make money from illegally mining crypto using the firm’s network resources, and many organizations “don’t have great visibility” about it, says Josh Lemos, VP of research and intelligence at BlackBerry (NYSE:).

Lemos told Cointelegraph that a crypto mining software is not necessarily malicious but rather opportunistic utilizing compute resources for monetary gain, “although you often find it paired with malicious software,” and it’s also a fact not well-enough observed by some organizations when it comes to protecting their networks.

