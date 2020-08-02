Couples From Romantic Movies With Great Chemistry

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

1.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook:

2.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic:

3.

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in Before Sunset:

4.

Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman in While You Were Sleeping:

5.

Drew Barrymore and Dougray Scott in Ever After:

7.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith:

8.

James McAvoy and Anne Hathaway in Becoming Jane:

9.

Nia Long and Larenz Tate in Love Jones:

10.

Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps in Love & Basketball:

11.

Lena Headey and Piper Perabo in Imagine Me & You:

12.

Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca:

13.

Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood in Bridges of Madison County:

14.

Paz Vega and Adam Sandler in Spanglish:

15.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name:

16.

Emilia Clark and Sam Claflin in Me Before You:

17.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land:

18.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in The Nanny Diaries:

19.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born:

20.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya in Queen & Slim:

21.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum in Step Up:

22.

Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs in How Stella Got Her Groove Back:

23.

Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were:

24.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe in Cruel Intentions:

25.

Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in Blue Is the Warmest Color:

26.

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire:

27.

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in The Sound of Music:

28.

Finally, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain:

TV and Movies

