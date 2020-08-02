Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on August 2

The latest:

Month of July alone has seen more than 1.1 million cases in India.

South Africa passes half a million COVID-19 cases.

New cases reported in Italy dipped below 300 for 1st .

Norway says at least 40 onboard cruise ship test positive.

‘Health restrictions’ mean no media at Trump renomination.

Surges of new coronavirus cases continued Sunday in India and the Philippines, which recorded another daily high to surpass 100,000 total infections, as officials across the globe considered stricter measures to stymie the spread of the pandemic.

A curfew was imposed on Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, following a spike in infections.

Countries including the United States, India and South Africa are struggling to rein in their first wave of infections while South Korea and others where the disease abated try to avert a second wave as curbs on travel and trade ease.

Governments worldwide have reported 679,000 deaths and 17.8 million cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

A person has their pulse checked by a health worker during a check up campaign for COVID-19 at a residential society in Mumbai on Sunday. (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

India’s 54,735 new cases were down from the previous day’s record 57,118 but raised the total to 1.75 million. The month of July accounted for more than 1.1 million of those cases.

The major cities of New Delhi and Mumbai might have passed their peaks, said a government expert, Randeep Guleria. Subways, cinemas and other public facilities are closed until Aug. 31.

The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases, raising its total to 103,185, with 2,059 deaths.

On Saturday, leaders of Philippine medical organizations appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose a lockdown on the capital, Manila. They said the health system was in danger as personnel fall ill or quit due to fear or fatigue.

In Japan, the government reported 1,540 new cases, close to Friday’s record of 1,579. The spike in infections, most of them in their 20s and 30s, prompted warnings young people were letting their guard down. Gov. Yuriko Koike of Tokyo, which has about one-third of the new infections, says she might declare an emergency to contain the outbreak.

People wearing face masks are seen in Tokyo on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP)

In the U.S., authorities in Florida were trying to prepare storm shelters while enforcing social distancing as tropical storm Isaias churned toward the heavily populated state.

Florida reported 179 deaths on Saturday, raising its total to more than 7,000. The governor warned residents to expect power outages and said they should have a week’s supply of water and food.

The United States has the world’s biggest number of confirmed cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday that the virus had entered a “new phase” in the U.S. as it has rapidly spread in rural and urban America.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread,” Birx told CNN’s State of the Union as she urged Americans to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

In Australia, Premier Daniel Andrews of the southern state of Victoria announced a 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew on Melbourne, a city of 5 million people. Schools statewide are to return to home-based teaching and day care centres were closed.

People line up to enter a supermarket hours before a citywide curfew is introduced in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. (Erik Anderson/AAP Image via AP)

Andrews said there were seven deaths and 671 new cases since Saturday.

“If we don’t make these changes, we’re not going to get through this,” Andrews said.

China had 49 new confirmed cases, up from the previous day’s 45. Thirty were in Xinjiang in the northwest, where authorities are trying to contain an outbreak focused on the regional capital, Urumqi.

People wearing face masks are seen at a shopping mall in Beijing on Sunday. (Andy Wong/The Associated Press)

Three cases were found in students who returned from Russia to Wuhan, the southern Chinese city where the pandemic began in December. Most anti-disease controls were lifted there after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Hong Kong reported 125 new infections as authorities tried to find the source of its latest outbreak. The Chinese government said a team of seven virus testing experts was sent to the city to help.

On Saturday, South Africa reported 10,107 new cases, raising its total to 503,290.

That put the country fifth behind the United States, Brazil, Russia and India in total cases, though its population of 58 million is much smaller than theirs.

In Europe, the number of new cases reported in Italy dipped below 300 for the first .

Norwegian authorities say at least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive. Authorities are still trying to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 116,884 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 101,574 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting indicates that 8,980 Canadians have died.

There were 116 new cases confirmed in Ontario on Sunday, while Quebec reported 141 new cases. The two provinces account for 95 per cent of the new cases in Canada.

People wear face masks as they commute by metro in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A U.S. immigration lawyer whose office sits close to the Canadian border in Blaine, Wash., believes the Canada-U.S. land border could stay closed for another six months.

“There’s really no reason why the Canadian government, at this point, would want to open it up and subject Canadians to an increased rate of COVID infections,” Len Saunders told ‘s Sophia Harris.

The two countries have been reviewing their border closure agreement every 30 days since non-essential travel was barred on March 21.

Canada’s two main federal political parties took in less money from individual donations during the second quarter of this year compared with the same in 2018 — the last non-election year — as the financial slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to financial returns released by Elections Canada this week, the Liberals and Conservatives together raised more than $6.2 million in donations between April and June of this year, which is almost $3 million less than they raised during the same period in 2018.

Donations are always highest during election years, so comparisons with 2019 would not be relevant.

