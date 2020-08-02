coronavirus victoria stage four lockdown economic blow australia economy

Victoria – the second biggest state economy makes up a quarter of economic output – has been under tougher restrictions than the rest of the country for about a month.

Regional Victoria will move to stage three restrictions from Thursday.

In Victoria some of the biggest industries and mass employers are set for temporarily shut down. They include aged-care, warehousing, freight and logistics, meatworks, abattoirs and cold stores.

Labor is now suggesting the Federal Government reconsiders its plans to gradually withdraw subsidies such as JobKeeper, and it’s also demanding pandemic paying brought in for people who lose income if they are forced to isolate.

The Victorian Government has identified infected people continuing to attend their workplace as a major driver of community transmission.

The state government offers people $300 to stay home between getting tested and receiving a result, but some infected casual workers fear they will lose more shifts if they stay at home.

There’s also a $1500 payment for people who test positive, but response has been slow.