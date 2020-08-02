Coronavirus Australia live updates August 3: Victoria now in state of disaster; Workplace updates due today; Melbourne curfew underway; 7 deaths for Victoria; NSW mask recommendations after 12 new cases

Victoria yesterday declared a state of disaster, and stage four restrictions are now in place, including a police-enforced curfew in metro Melbourne.

Under “shock and awe” state of disaster provisions, the 8pm – 5am curfew started overnight, enforced by police and soldiers across Melbourne, and will continue daily for at least six weeks. The state of disaster declaration means Victoria Police and others have been granted additional powers, and the government can also suspend various acts of the parliament.

There were 671 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria yesterday – the state’s second worst day on record – and a further seven deaths, taking Australia’s toll to 209.

The fatalities included three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s and one woman in her 90s.Of those deaths, six were connected to aged care.

The stay-at-home restrictions for metro Melbourne have been enhanced and there are now additional limits to the four reasons residents are allowed to leave.

“Only one person will be able to go shopping once per day and they will need to secure the goods and services that are what you need within a 5km radius,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“In terms of exercise, recreation is now no longer allowed. You will be able to have one hour of exercise, no further than 5km from your home. That means it’s fresh air. It’s a jog. It’s a walk. It’s in your local neighbourhood.”

From Wednesday, all students in metro Melbourne, including Year 11 and 12, will return to remote learning.

From midnight next Wednesday, regional Victoria will move to stage three restrictions. Mitchell Shire will stay at stage three.