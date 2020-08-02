Cardano Falls 11% In Rout By .com

Cardano Falls 11% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.127318 by 00:42 (04:42 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 10.76% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 2.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $3.721303B, or 1.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.127308 to $0.148239 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.37%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $417.685230M or 0.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1273 to $0.1507 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 90.57% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,735.5 on the .com Index, down 3.77% on the day.

was trading at $337.54 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $215.916381B or 59.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $42.347685B or 11.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.