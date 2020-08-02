Canterbury Bulldogs, Kieran Foran, Phil Gould and Paul Gallen clash over contract value

Phil Gould has delivered a blunt reality check to Bulldogs five-eighth Kieran Foran as the veteran shops around for more money at another NRL club.

After watching the Bulldogs slump to another narrow loss on Sunday, Gould clashed with former NRL star Paul Gallen over the true worth of Foran; a superstar when fit but riddled with injuries in recent seasons.

Foran was tipped to remain in blue and white for another NRL season, however recent reports claim he has knocked back the club’s first offer estimated to be less than $400,000 a year, and he has even been linked to a move to Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers.

Gould said if he was at the Bulldogs he would not be offering Foran more than $300,000, and was unapologetic in his assessment of the No.6’s value.

“I’ll throw up the figure: $300,000,” he said on Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle segment.

“If we make the eight you get another $100,000, if we win the comp you get another $200,000, if we win I’ll take you for a trip around the world. That’s all he’s worth. “

Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs (Getty)

Gallen was shocked at Gould’s opinion of Foran’s value on the open market and suggested it’s at least twice as much.

“Mate. I’d love to have him hear you say that,” Gallen said.

“I honestly thought the Bulldogs’ first offer would have been near double that. If he’s already knocked back an offer at the Bulldogs I would go as far as saying it’s double that.”

Gould argued that the amount that the Bulldogs have invested in Foran without him being fully available and plagued with injuries in recent years, deserves a bit of understanding.

“I must be out of touch. He’s been on really big money for long, long time and you would think he would owe them something,” Gould said.

“I wouldn’t think he’ll be looking for a lot of money next time. He’s been on really good money and missed a lot of football.

“300. You’ve got to go out and lay a lot of bricks to earn $300,000. The alternative is not pretty.”

Gus urges caution with the Bulldogs’ salary cap: Final Whistle – Round 10

Gould was adamant that he is not worth the $1 million-plus he was on in his previous deal, no matter his experience, but was certain that the Bulldogs could not afford to lose Foran either – which puts the club in a very difficult position.

“It’s about how much football you’re going to get out of him. Experienced halves, experienced playmakers are so valuable, they really are. That’s why they’re playing into their mid-30s,” Gould explained.

“If you can keep them around, you’ll find a place for them somewhere in your side. With Kieran Foran and his injury history its probably a gamble but I don’t think this Bulldogs side at the moment can get rid of someone like that and not have that element in their team. “