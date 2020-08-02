Canterbury Bulldogs Dalin Watene-Zelezniak roasted for embarrassing play the ball blunder

Canterbury Bulldogs star Dalin Watene-Zelezniak had a highlight to forget early in the game against the Parramatta Eels.

The Bulldogs star retrieved a kick from Eels halfback Mitchell Moses and was met with solid defence on the kick-return.

In making the tackle on Watene-Zelezniak, Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney flipped his opponent around, which seemed to cause the Canterbury winger to lose his bearings, because when he got up to play the ball, he was facing the wrong way.

“Oh no, that’s one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen,” Michael Ennis said on Fox Sports’ broadcast.

DWZ plays the ball facing the wrong way (FOX Sports)

“He’s played the ball the wrong way! He’s done a ‘Marty Bella’. My goodness he’s lost his compass,” added NRL commentator Warren Smith.

“That’s a moment Watene-Zelezniak would like back.”

The blunder was a flashback to the 1990s with former Maroons and Manly prop Bella remembered for his infamous backwards play-the-ball in State of Origin.

Unfortunately Watene-Zelezniak has been known to have the odd brain explosion every now and then, with the former Panther racking up plenty of errors this year.

The mistake proved to be a costly one as the Eels punished the Bulldogs just a minute later when Clint Gutherson crossed to extend Parramatta’s lead to 12-0.