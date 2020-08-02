ByteDance says faces ‘complex and unimaginable difficulties’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Man walks by a logo of ByteDance, which owns short video app TikTok, at its offices in Beijing

SHANGHAI () – TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced “complex and unimaginable difficulties” in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook (NASDAQ:) of committing “plagiarism and smears” against the Chinese firm.

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday. The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.

reported U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR