Broncos roasted for ‘mediocrity search’ says Brad Fittler, Paul Gallen

Rugby league legends Brad Fittler and Paul Gallen have roasted the Brisbane Broncos following their loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night.

Trailing by eight points with 10 minutes remaining, the Sharks on Friday night poured on three consecutive tries to defeat the Broncos 36-26 at Suncorp Stadium.

Since the NRL resumed the 2020 season in late May, the Broncos have only put together just one win which came back in Round 9 against the Bulldogs.

Fittler said it appeared as if Brisbane was “searching for mediocrity” while taking aim at the club for not being able to knock-off an injury-hit Cronulla outfit.

“With the interviews after with the Broncos I feel like they are searching for mediocrity,” Fittler said on Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“I think they were pretty happy with what they did, but the team they played Cronulla had massive injuries.

“They had blokes who played for Newtown last year, so that alone says it is an inexperienced team.”

Gallen said he was left disappointed with the club not being able to hang on when leading the match with 10 minutes remaining.

The former Sharks captain conceded Brisbane looked “satisfied” to simply come “close enough” to winning.

“I think it was like last week they had 40-odd points scored against them by the Storm and they were satisfied with that,” Gallen said.

“It is like they were happy that they put an effort in for 30 or 40 minutes.

“They just had to shut the game down. They have forgotten how to win. Winning becomes a habit and so does losing and they are just not playing for 80 minutes.

“I think Darius Boyd going to fullback did help them. The Sharks had three or four sets on the Broncos line at one point and they managed to hold them out. Boyd out the back on those block plays was great and he set up two or three tries.

“But they just do not play for 80 minutes. It is like they are satisfied that close enough is good enough and it is just not in this competition.”

