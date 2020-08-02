British Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from from Silverstone online from anywhere

Back on home turf, Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to extend his five-point lead at the top of the Driver’s Championship over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 British Grand Prix with our guide below.

Round four of the Coronavirus-delayed Formula 1 season sees the racers head to Silverstone this weekend for the first of two back-to-back races at the iconic track.

Round three of the championship saw Hamilton chalk up the 86th GP victory of his career during an eventful Hungarian GP last weekend. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took 2nd place on the podium with Bottas in third and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll making it home in fourth.

Hamilton is unsurprisingly heavily backed by the bookies to make it three straight wins in the 2020 Formula 1 season, as well as making it back-to-back British Grand Prix following his triumph at SIlverstone last year.

The big talking point in the run up to this weekend’s race has been Sergio Perez’s withdrawal from this weekend’s action following the Racing Point driver’s positive test for COVID-19 and will miss the race, with reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez getting his first F1 track time since his time at Haas during the 2016 season.

With the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix set to take place next weekend on the same track, expect a potentially cagey and tactical race – read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

British Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend’s racing at Silverstone is a as follows:

Practice 1 – Friday, July 31 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Practice 2 – Friday, July 31 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 – Saturday, August 1 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying:

Saturday, August 1 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

British Grand Prix 2020 main race

Sunday, August 2 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

Watch F1 2020 British Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Silverstone further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching theBritish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.