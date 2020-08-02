Brie Bella Gives Birth to Baby Boy

WENN

The wrestler-turned-reality TV star is over the moon to announce on social media that she has welcomed a healthy baby boy, her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.



The 36 year old, who is also a star on the “Total Bellas” reality show, welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan on Saturday (01Aug20), and shared the news of the tot’s arrival on Instagram the following day.

Alongside a close up photo of the newborn’s hand laid on top of Brie and Daniel’s palms, the new mum wrote, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020.”

“We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

The couple, which wed in 2014, had opted not to find out the sex of its unborn baby prior to its birth.

Brie and Daniel, a fellow wrestler, also share three-year-old daughter Birdie.

Brie announced her pregnancy in January (20), when her twin sister Nikki Bella also revealed she was expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki, who is due to give birth within days, is expecting a boy.