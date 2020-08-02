Brazil’s Eletrobras to invest $1 billion a year through 2035 By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
SAO PAULO () – Brazilian state-owned power company Eletrobras (SA:) plans to invest 6 billion reais ($1.1 billion) per year until 2035 expanding its power generation and transmission, according to a long-term strategic plan released on Saturday.
That could more than double, to 12.6 billion reais a year, if the government is successful in privatizing the company, Latin America’s largest electricity company said in a securities filing.
Privatizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, is a priority for the government, Brazil’s energy minister said last week. But it requires congressional approval and faces an uphill political battle.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.