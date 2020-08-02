Home Business Brazil’s Eletrobras to invest $1 billion a year through 2035 By

Brazil’s Eletrobras to invest $1 billion a year through 2035 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

SAO PAULO () – Brazilian state-owned power company Eletrobras (SA:) plans to invest 6 billion reais ($1.1 billion) per year until 2035 expanding its power generation and transmission, according to a long-term strategic plan released on Saturday.

That could more than double, to 12.6 billion reais a year, if the government is successful in privatizing the company, Latin America’s largest electricity company said in a securities filing.

Privatizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, is a priority for the government, Brazil’s energy minister said last week. But it requires congressional approval and faces an uphill political battle.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©