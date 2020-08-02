Brazil registers 25,800 new coronavirus cases, death toll tops 94,000 By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manaus
BRASILIA () – Brazil recorded 25,800 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 541 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.