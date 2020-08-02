Brandy Says She’s “In Discussions” About A Possible “Moesha” Reboot In New Interview

Roommates, in a new interview to promote her new album “B7,” Brandy officially confirmed that she’s “in discussions” for a possible reboot of her iconic TV series “Moesha”—which just started streaming on Netflix. While there have been previous talks about the show returning, this was the first concrete confirmation from Brandy that “Moesha” fans have been waiting for.

During a recent interview to discuss her latest album, Brandy was asked a series of questions—and one of the those that got the most attention is when she talked about her classic 90s sitcom “Moesha.” When asked if the show would make a possible return, Brandy gave an answer that fans are sure to be happy about.

Speaking on the possibility of a reboot, Brandy said:

“I’m completely open to it. I would love to experience that. I just want for everyone to know that I’m open to it and I’m in discussions with the right people to make it happen.”

“Moesha” just dropped on Netflix and has dominated social media with fans reliving the show in a brand new era. If a reboot did happen, based on the newfound interest, it could definitely be a success.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also gave Kanye West her prayers and reminisced about working with him in the past on 2004’s “Talk About Our Love” and 2005’s “Bring Me Down.”

“Mental health is a real thing and I just pray that he gets the help that he needs, that he pulls through. It’s just a tough time for him right now, a tough time for his family and my heart goes out to him.”

As for a potential Verzuz battle with Monica, which she was previously asked about, Brandy was also optimistic, saying “I’ve always been open to it, especially if it’s like a celebratory-type of vibe. I’m open to it. I think people would love that, just to celebrate the both of us. I believe she’s down for it, but I think for her it’s also something that has to be a celebration as well.”

