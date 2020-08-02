Bournemouth will consider Jason Tindall as Eddie Howe successor | Football News





Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall (left) could succeed Eddie Howe

Bournemouth would consider appointing Jason Tindall as successor to Eddie Howe should the assistant manager want the vacant managerial role.

The Cherries announced on Saturday evening Howe had left by mutual consent after their relegation to the Championship, marking the end of a 25-year association with the club as a player and then manager, across two spells.

Tindall worked alongside Howe across the club’s rise from League Two to their five-year stay in the English top flight and is currently assessing whether to formally apply for the position.

Tindall was placed in interim charge following Howe’s departure on Saturday

Former Bournemouth defender Tindall was placed in interim charge following Howe’s departure and the vacant position would be his first major managerial role should the club appoint him.

Howe, who had a year remaining on his contract at Bournemouth, said his decision to leave his role as manager was in the best interests and the 42-year-old told fans in an open letter that it was “time for the club to go in a new direction”.

Tindall was player-manager of non-league Weymouth between January 2007 and January 2008

Players are due to return for pre-season on August 17, with the 2020/21 Championship season due to begin on the weekend of September 12.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin vowed in a statement on Tuesday to take the club back to the Premier League following their relegation.

Since then Bournemouth have accepted a £41m offer from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake, with forwards Callum Wilson, Joshua King and winger David Brooks also believed to be the subject of interest from Premier League suitors.