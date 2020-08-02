Blockstack CEO Says Bitcoin Is a Better DeFi Solution Than Most Think By Cointelegraph

Blockstack CEO Says Bitcoin Is a Better DeFi Solution Than Most Think
As interest in smart contracts surges, some Bitcoiners are asking: why can’t (BTC) become the foundation for smart contracts too, instead of (ETH)?
Muneeb Ali, co-founder and CEO of Blockstack open-source platform, believes that the best way to bring about a user-owned internet “is to anchor applications and smart contracts to the Bitcoin network in a way that uses Bitcoin as a reserve currency and its powerful blockchain as a security mechanism.”
