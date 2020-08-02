Blockchain-based IP Protection Application Gets Investment By Cointelegraph

According to the report, SharpShark is designed for creators ranging from writers, academics and journalists to photographers, artists and designers. The platform will create a digital signature that will be issued to text and images to the Symbol blockchain. The data is stored in immutable form and is compliant with privacy policies.

Blockchain venture capital fund NEM Ventures has reportedly invested in SharpShark, a Chilean startup leveraging the Symbol blockchain platform to offer timestamping solutions for content creators to protect their intellectual properties. It will also allow them to tokenize or transfer their creations.

