Blockchain-based IP Protection Application Gets Investment By Cointelegraph

Blockchain-based IP Protection Application Gets Investment
Blockchain venture capital fund NEM Ventures has reportedly invested in SharpShark, a Chilean startup leveraging the Symbol blockchain platform to offer timestamping solutions for content creators to protect their intellectual properties. It will also allow them to tokenize or transfer their creations.
According to the report, SharpShark is designed for creators ranging from writers, academics and journalists to photographers, artists and designers. The platform will create a digital signature that will be issued to text and images to the Symbol blockchain. The data is stored in immutable form and is compliant with privacy policies.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.