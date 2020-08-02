Bitcoin ‘Fills’ $11.6K Futures Gap, But Is $10K More Likely Than $15K? By Cointelegraph

Most often, people become bullish once they see green candles, with which extraordinary targets can be found on social media. Can these be justified or is a cool-down period more likely in the near term?

The price of (BTC) has seen a great week with a surge to $11,700. After two months of consolidating inside a range, the price of Bitcoin finally broke through the psychological barrier of $10,000 and currently faces the final hurdle before the bull market can start.

