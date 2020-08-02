Best Deals on Video Games, Consoles, and Accessories for March 2020

Right now is a good time for gamers – lately, a lot of people have found themselves with extra time on their hands. Nintendo is killing it with the Switch, and with the slew of awesome PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles that came our way during the past year, things just keep looking better. We’re still enjoying releases like Death Stranding, Gears of War 5, The Outer Worlds, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, but there’s also a ton of top-rated games from previous years that you can score on the cheap today.

The future is looking pretty exciting as well, with Sony finally confirming that the PS5 console will finally be rolling out late this year — and there’s little doubt that Microsoft’s next machine, code-named Project Scarlett, won’t be lagging far behind. Nintendo also recently rolled out the Switch Lite, a handheld-only version of its popular hybrid console. Keep an eye out here for new releases of games, consoles, accessories, and more.

The best video game deals

The current generation of gaming systems has been out for a while now, and sorting through the ocean of currently available bundles, games, and accessories in search of the best gaming deals can become a time-consuming endeavor (especially if, like many people, you like to play different games across multiple platforms). But fret not, we’re here to help you out: We’ve put together this quick and handy up-to-date list of the best gaming deals for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch so that — no matter what console you favor — you can get your game on and still have some “walking around” money left in your pocket. If you don’t already have one of the systems we’ve mentioned, but are thinking about picking one up, we’ve got you covered. The recent increase in demand has brought about new bundles that include a console and a game to get you started.

Top Picks:

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle — $480

Nintendo Switch <em,gt;Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,lt;/em,gt; System Bundle — $360

— PlayStation 4 Pro <em,gt;Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,lt;/em,gt; Bundle — $400

— Xbox One X <em,gt;Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,lt;/em,gt; Bundle — $400

— Xbox One S All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle — $384

