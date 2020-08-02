Barbara Windsor Moved Into Nursing Home as Her Health Worsens Amid Dementia Battle

WENN

The former ‘EastEnders’ actress has been moved into a nursing facility by her husband Scott Mitchell as she needs an increasing amount of assistance on a daily basis.

Beloved British actress Barbara Windsor is settling into a nursing home amid her ongoing battle with dementia.

The former “EastEnders” actress revealed she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease back in 2018 and, alongside husband Scott Mitchell, has campaigned to raise money for research and better care for those affected.

However, as her condition has continued to deteriorate, the 82-year-old star has sought additional help, and has relocated to a nursing home, her friend Christopher Biggins has revealed.

“It is such a difficult situation and Scott has behaved impeccably,” he told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper of Scott’s management of his wife’s illness. “I don’t know how he has done it. He deserves the highest accolade that anybody can give anybody, together with all carers.”

“The decision I know wasn’t easy but I think he has made the right decision for everybody concerned. It is just tragic. But you have to look to the future and to Barbara’s comfort. I hear she is very comfortable and happy.”

Speaking to U.K. tabloid The Sun, Scott revealed on Friday (31Jul20) he feels like he suffered a “bereavement” after his wife moved out of their home.

“It’s always been my biggest fear, that one day I would have to take her somewhere and she’d be thinking, ‘Why would he do this to me?’ ” he admitted. “That fear has become a reality. It’s something I never wanted.”

However, he revealed the pair had decorated her new room at the facility, and that she was settling into live in the nursing home, which he insisted was safer for his other half, who requires an increasing amount of assistance on a daily basis.