Banana Split: A Movie on Netflix You Haven’t Heard About, But Has All Your Favorite Up-and-Comers

Hannah Marks not only stars in Banana Split, but she co-wrote the film alongside Joey Power, with whom she wrote After Everything. Per Marks, Banana Split is inspired by her own teenage heartbreak.

However, before she became the next filmmaker to watch, Marks was a child star born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif. You may recognize the 27-year-old actress from her work in Accepted, Weeds, The Amazing Spider-Man, Necessary Roughness and more.

She’s likely best known for her role as Amanda Brotzman in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

Her next project, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, will feature Ben Rosenfield, Hayley Law and Gillian Jacobs.