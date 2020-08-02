Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Stablecoins, Ceilings and Digital Currencies: Bad Crypto News of the Week

Stability? What stability? has burst through its ceiling, leapt 15% and is now tickling a new ceiling of $11,000. The new move has put Bitcoin’s actual price at around double the realized price. On Black Thursday, the realized price was higher than the actual price.

So how much higher will Bitcoin go? Max Keiser expects the coin to reach $28,000… then push on up into six figures. As for who’s been creating the demand, a study from Cornerstone Advisors has found that 80 percent of this year’s crypto buyers are men with an average income of $130,000. And it’s not just Bitcoin they’re buying, of course. As Bitcoin climbed, leaped too, flying past its previous 2020 peak of $309.

